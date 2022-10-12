Overview

Dr. Laura Addis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Addis works at Jacobs Medical Associates in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.