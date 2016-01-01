Overview

Dr. Laura Abels, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Abels works at Mercy East Village Family Practice & Urgent Care in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.