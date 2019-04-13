Dr. Birlea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laur Birlea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laur Birlea, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Birlea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2080
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm12469 E 17th Pl, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birlea?
Dr. Birlea is perhaps the most genuine, authentic, honest, and compassionate physician/neurologist I have met. Not to mention he is equally brilliant, skilled and accomplished. I have seen many doctors in my 9 years as a "professional patient". He is in a league of his own. BY that I mean he supassess all the others by his kindness, concern and palpable devotion to his patients. I am honored to be one of them.
About Dr. Laur Birlea, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1972778397
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birlea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birlea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birlea works at
Dr. Birlea has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birlea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Birlea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birlea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birlea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birlea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.