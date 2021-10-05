Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilbrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Bilbrew works at
Locations
-
1
Snellville1600 Medical Way Ste 150, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-9903Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Resurgens PC487 Winn Way Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 491-3003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bilbrew?
In an time when the customer experience landscape is ripe with strain and disruption, Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew exemplified all that is right about excellence and good values. Not only was she kind, patient, and caring; but, she was also extremely understanding of the implications of the injury to my son - whom is a highly recruited HS athlete. She took her time to completely understand the context of his injury. After this, she diagnosed and recommended a plan based on best practices. She incorporated our goals and concerns for recovery and set expectations for the full surgery to recovery process. The surgery went remarkably well (Not surprising given the surgical giant who trained her). The PT has been incredibly valuable. She maintains communication with the PT and makes real-time adjustments as needed. The intangibles inclusive of staff, environment, ease of appointment setting, and technology to streamline communication is also top notch. She put us all at ease!
About Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1558656983
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilbrew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilbrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilbrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilbrew works at
Dr. Bilbrew has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilbrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilbrew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilbrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilbrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilbrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.