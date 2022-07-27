Dr. Latrina Lemon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latrina Lemon, MD
Overview
Dr. Latrina Lemon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 363 College Rd, Richmond, VA 23173 Directions (804) 289-8064
Quadmed-commonwealth of Virginia101 N 14th St Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23219 Directions (844) 342-1791
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lemon is professional. She listens and is intended on getting to the bottom of the symptoms in an effort to treat the problems.
About Dr. Latrina Lemon, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemon.
