Dr. Latrice Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latrice Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Latrice Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Modern Women's Care3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 240, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-5060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I came to see Dr. Allen when I found out that I was pregnant. My first visit was awesome she has a very confident easy going way about her that really made me feel comfortable. I unfortunately lost that pregnancy, and the one after that but Dr. Allen has been wonderful, caring, and making sure that I am a part of all the decisions that are being made with regards to my health. I recommend any woman to come and see her. She's a real gem.
About Dr. Latrice Allen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639118359
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.