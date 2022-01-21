Overview

Dr. Latrice Akuamoah, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tulane Univeristy School Of Medicine.



Dr. Akuamoah works at The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.