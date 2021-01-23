Overview

Dr. Latoya Smith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.



Dr. Smith works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Altus, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.