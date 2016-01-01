Dr. Nottage-Murphy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latoya Nottage-Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Latoya Nottage-Murphy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nottage-Murphy works at
Locations
Green Oaks Integrated Outpatient Clinic7777 Forest Ln Ste C528, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 770-1032Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Latoya Nottage-Murphy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
