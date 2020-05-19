Dr. Latoya Hicks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latoya Hicks, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Latoya Hicks, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL.
Dr. Hicks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
My Neighborhood Doc1 Chase Corporate Dr Ste 400, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 721-8855
-
2
CareHere210 Oxmoor Cir, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (877) 423-1330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hicks?
Well rounded with the latest information on medical issues gets to bottom of the problem one of the best I have seen
About Dr. Latoya Hicks, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1417124413
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.