Dr. Latoya Green-Smith, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Latoya Green-Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Green-Smith works at Southbay Family Health Care in Redondo Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Venice South Bay Redondo Beach
    2114 Artesia Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 (310) 318-2521
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 05, 2019
    I love this doctor I have found nothing like her she is very good and the only one my daughter has felt very comfortable but she move office ,my daughter don't like her pediatrician she wants herDr.
    Samantha diaz in Bell Gardens, CA — Mar 05, 2019
    About Dr. Latoya Green-Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962601500
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Green-Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green-Smith works at Southbay Family Health Care in Redondo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Green-Smith’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Green-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green-Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

