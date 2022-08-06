Dr. Latoya Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latoya Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Latoya Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Jackson Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology1758 Park Pl Ste 301, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 284-1500
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor Clark is very knowledgeable and professional and took care of my wife before and after her surgery. She also delivered our grandson by c section and all are healthy and well. She is a specialist and she worked with our medical doctor found the problem and fixed the problem. Thank You Doctor Clark!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1346566700
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Xavier University of Louisiana
Dr. Clark works at
