Dr. Latonya Griffin, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Latonya Griffin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Tennessee / Chattanooga|University Of Tennessee Chattanooga and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Griffin works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews
    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews
    1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 320, Matthews, NC 28105

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Phobia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    About Dr. Latonya Griffin, MD

    Pediatrics
    14 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1245453851
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Tennessee / Chattanooga|University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

