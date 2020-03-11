See All Family Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Latisha Rowe, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Latisha Rowe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Rowe works at CLS heights in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rowedocs- Online Telehealth
    1917 Ashland St, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 258-3734
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 11, 2020
    Would definitely recommend. She's an amazing doctor who truly cares about her patients. I've gone in numerous times for even the smallest things and always have left knowing what is causing it or how the issue can be fixed. Truly one of the best!
    Leah M — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Latisha Rowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861657116
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Latisha Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

