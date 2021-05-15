Dr. Latisha Heinlen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinlen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latisha Heinlen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Latisha Heinlen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Heinlen works at
The Physicians Group LLC6516 N Olie Ave Ste G, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 608-8060
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
All my experiences have been wonderful. I have seen most of her staff. They are all excellent and caring providers. I use the Infusion Clinic also. I have never had a bad experience in her office. I would recommend family and friends to Dr. Heinlen's office and have. I had my Daughter see Dr. Rogers and she loves her and the care she is getting.
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1649430810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Heinlen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinlen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinlen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinlen works at
Dr. Heinlen has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinlen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinlen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinlen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinlen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinlen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.