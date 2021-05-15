Overview

Dr. Latisha Heinlen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Heinlen works at THE PHYSICIANS GROUP LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.