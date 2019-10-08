Dr. Latiffah McGinness, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latiffah McGinness, MB is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They completed their residency with Chldns Hosp
Latiffah A Mcginness MD32299 Wildomar Rd, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (951) 471-0042
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. McGinness has been my son's pediatrician for 7+ years now. She has an excellent bedside manner and the care she has shown my son has been excellent. Appointments are usually available and if the length of the wait is long, well, so be it. That's the price to pay for medical care. She services a low income, high pediatric volume area and for the life of me, I don't understand why people do not think more highly of her. I'm grateful for the care she's shown my son. I'm grateful for a physician who's willing to work in an underprivileged, economically depressed area. We need more people like her and because we don't, her patient load is heavy.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1801823190
- Chldns Hosp
- Fresno Med Ed Prgm-UC San Francisco
- Pediatrics
Dr. McGinness has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGinness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGinness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McGinness. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGinness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGinness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGinness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.