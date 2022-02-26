Dr. Latifa Degraft-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degraft-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latifa Degraft-Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Latifa Degraft-Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine, Dominica.
Dr. Degraft-Johnson works at
Locations
Miami Office Dr. Degraft-Johnson1040 Caribbean Way, Miami, FL 33132 Directions (786) 398-4000
K Health298 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Directions (516) 218-1167
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She took the time to really listen to my health concerns. I did not feel rushed at all. She really put me at ease and treated me with kindness and compassion.
About Dr. Latifa Degraft-Johnson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1538111471
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida, Shands Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program, Jacksonville, Fl-Family Medicine
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Chester, Pa-Obstetrics/Gynecology
- Ross University School Of Medicine, Dominica
- St Louis University, St. Louis, Mo
Dr. Degraft-Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degraft-Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degraft-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Degraft-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degraft-Johnson.
