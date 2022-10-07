Overview

Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kabul Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Ziyar works at Latif Ziyar, M.D. INC. in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Behavior Therapy and Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.