See All Psychiatrists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD

Psychiatry
4 (87)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kabul Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Ziyar works at Latif Ziyar, M.D. INC. in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Behavior Therapy and Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Latif Ziyar, M.D. INC.
    7335 N 1st St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-2194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Behavior Therapy
Impulse Control Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Behavior Therapy
Impulse Control Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Dependence Treatment Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Detoxification Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ziyar?

    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr ziyar is an awesome doctor and very professional. Moved here from SC and was very scared about finding a new doctor but he helped me very well and best phys all in fresno in my opinion
    Travis — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ziyar to family and friends

    Dr. Ziyar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ziyar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD.

    About Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Pashto and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881699171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ucsf Fresno Sanjuaquin Medical Education Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kabul Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziyar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ziyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziyar works at Latif Ziyar, M.D. INC. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ziyar’s profile.

    Dr. Ziyar has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Behavior Therapy and Impulse Control Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziyar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.