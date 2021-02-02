Dr. Yedlapalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latha Yedlapalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Latha Yedlapalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jss Medical College.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9300 John Hickman Pkwy Ste 701, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 436-4949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Venkat Yedlapalli, Dr. Latha Yedlapalli, and Mina Garner D.N.P are outstanding family physicians. They take time to explain everything to you in detail, I felt caring and concerned. They never are in a rush to offer all possible options. I recommend Southern Medical Associates highly and have shared my views with family and friends.
About Dr. Latha Yedlapalli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1356368898
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Jss Medical College
Dr. Yedlapalli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Yedlapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Yedlapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yedlapalli.
