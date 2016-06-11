Overview

Dr. Latha Thanneer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Thanneer works at Broadway Family Medical & Dental Center in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.