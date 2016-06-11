Dr. Latha Thanneer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thanneer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latha Thanneer, MD
Overview
Dr. Latha Thanneer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Universal Acupuncture PC4405 Broadway, New York, NY 10040 Directions (212) 740-2020
Blvd. Medical Healthcare4238 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 325-9532
- 3 332 BLEECKER ST, New York, NY 10014 Directions (212) 989-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very GOOD DOCTOR,
About Dr. Latha Thanneer, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306927579
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thanneer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thanneer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thanneer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thanneer has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thanneer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thanneer speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thanneer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thanneer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thanneer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thanneer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.