Dr. Latha Subramanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Latha Subramanian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Zambia and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Subramanian works at
Locations
Anchorage Oncology3801 University Lake Dr Ste 300B2, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5092
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Subramanian?
I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Subramanian as my oncologist. She is through, easy to talk with and extremely knowledgeable. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Latha Subramanian, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1841262201
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Zambia
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.