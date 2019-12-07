See All Family Doctors in College Station, TX
Dr. Latha Ravichandran, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Latha Ravichandran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Ravichandran works at CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 2400, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 07, 2019
Dr.Ravichandron was my Dr 6 yr ago through Health Point . She left for a couple of years but I am so pleased to be her patient. again. She is very easy to talk to, she asks questions and listens to your answers and together you decide what is best for you. Extremely knowledgeable she continued to learn. She is very thorough and up o date on testing. Excellent care with her, the patient matters
Kathyrn Tucker — Dec 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Latha Ravichandran, MD
About Dr. Latha Ravichandran, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1902966443
Education & Certifications

  • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Latha Ravichandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravichandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ravichandran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ravichandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ravichandran works at CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ravichandran’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravichandran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravichandran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravichandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravichandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

