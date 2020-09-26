Overview

Dr. Latha Arla-Polavarapu, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Arla-Polavarapu works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Joliet, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL and New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.