Dr. Latasha Steele, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Latasha Steele, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine, Medical Doctorate, 2009 and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Post Oak4801 Woodway Dr Ste 250E, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 487-5960
Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Fannin7500 Fannin St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 373-4100
Complete Women's Care Center7900 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 335-2513
Complete Women's Care Center - Cullen Pkwy Ste 1102950 Cullen Blvd Ste 110, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 379-7203
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
I had a very refreshing first visit with Dr. Steele. After having a miscarriage a few months ago and now potentially having another, I was recommended to the practice by a friend. I received cold, harsh and impersonal treatment at the previous practice I went to and was beginning to think that this is just what care with an "unhealthy" pregnancy is like. Even though my hopes are not very high for this pregnancy, it was so refreshing to be treated like a human being. Dr. Steele was friendly and had a very warm presence. I felt heard, wasn't rushed, and she was very thorough and took the time to explain what she was doing, looking at, and next steps. I just felt like she understood and didn't treat me like "just another miscarriage" as I felt previously. I plan to stick with her and would highly recommend.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1801151147
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center, Obstetrics &amp;amp; Gynecology, 2013
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine, Medical Doctorate, 2009
Dr. Steele has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steele has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.