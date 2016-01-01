Dr. Rabsatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latasha Rabsatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Latasha Rabsatt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Rabsatt works at
Locations
Tristate Womens Health Center12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 550, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 723-3940
St. David's Georgetown Hospital2000 Scenic Dr, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 943-3000
Georgetown Womens Center1900 Scenic Dr Ste 3326, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (877) 800-5722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabsatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabsatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabsatt has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabsatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabsatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabsatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabsatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabsatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.