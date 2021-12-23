Dr. Latasha Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latasha Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Latasha Murphy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
Fermin F Barrueto MD7600 Osler Dr Ste 200, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-8452
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 321-8452Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy227 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 321-8452
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murphy and staff are very knowledgeable, efficient and professional. She listened to concerns and provided the needed testing for accurate results. What went well: Online Appointment scheduling Staff friendliness No Wait times with appointments Well women appointment wasn’t rushed. 30 minutes allocated for visit. Listened & answered questions Explained conditions well and gave treatment options in detail. Concerns: Her staff office visit recap in mychart was a little concerning. The reasons and test I came in for wasn’t mention but other issues were highlighted and noted. Check your mychart notes for accuracy. It’s a legal record and should reflect the complete office visit.
About Dr. Latasha Murphy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1245505684
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
