Dr. Latasha Jarrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Latasha Jarrett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Locations
UT Southwestern Clinical Center at Park Cities8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 663-7470
North Texas Area Community Health Centers Inc.2332 Beverly Hills Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76114 Directions (817) 378-0855
Dinesh Gowda979 N Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 625-4254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors in DFW !!
About Dr. Latasha Jarrett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932172574
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarrett speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrett.
