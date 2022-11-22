See All Gastroenterologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Latasha Henry, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Latasha Henry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.

Dr. Henry works at Ascension Providence in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infection Ltd. P C.
    6701 Airport Blvd Ste B329, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 660-3510
  2. 2
    Providence Hospital
    6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 660-3510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2022
    She explained my concerns well and recommended better healthy choices in the future.
    — Nov 22, 2022
    Dr. Latasha Henry, MD
    About Dr. Latasha Henry, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326304171
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
