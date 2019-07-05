Overview

Dr. Latanya Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.



Dr. Lee works at A Lady's Doctor in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

