Dr. Latanya Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Latanya Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
A Lady's Doctor286 Euclid Ave Ste 205, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 263-6141
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 502-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Super nice! Love having dr lee as my obgyn!
About Dr. Latanya Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.