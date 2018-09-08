See All Podiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Latanya Fyne, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Latanya Fyne, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DILLARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.

Dr. Fyne works at Fyne Foot Care Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Fyne Foot Care Center
    1710 CENTRAL AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 373-4402

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinity Hospital Of Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 08, 2018
    I have had pain in my feet for 2 years. I purchased many shoes & spent a lot of money thinking this would take care of my problem. After getting a referral to see a Podiatrist, I was introduced to Dr. Fyne. Dr. Fyne is exceptional in the care that I received. She evaluated my health & history with care, concern & compassion! My diagnosis consisted of having the need for orthotics and after being fitted for them my life has changed enormously! Dr. Fyne has improved the quality of my life!
    Susan Ford in Grovetown, GA — Sep 08, 2018
    About Dr. Latanya Fyne, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275643710
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DILLARD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Latanya Fyne, DPM is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Fyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fyne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Fyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fyne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

