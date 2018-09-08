Dr. Latanya Fyne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latanya Fyne, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Latanya Fyne, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DILLARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Dr. Fyne works at
Locations
-
1
Fyne Foot Care Center1710 CENTRAL AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 373-4402
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fyne?
I have had pain in my feet for 2 years. I purchased many shoes & spent a lot of money thinking this would take care of my problem. After getting a referral to see a Podiatrist, I was introduced to Dr. Fyne. Dr. Fyne is exceptional in the care that I received. She evaluated my health & history with care, concern & compassion! My diagnosis consisted of having the need for orthotics and after being fitted for them my life has changed enormously! Dr. Fyne has improved the quality of my life!
About Dr. Latanya Fyne, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275643710
Education & Certifications
- DILLARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fyne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fyne works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fyne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.