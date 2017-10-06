Overview

Dr. Latanya Benjamin, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Benjamin works at Young Skin in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.