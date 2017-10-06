See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Latanya Benjamin, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
5 (58)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Latanya Benjamin, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Benjamin works at Young Skin in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Young Skin
    5451 N University Dr Ste 103, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Medical Center

Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Giant Pigmented Nevus Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilomatrixoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2017
    I have never met a more diligent doctor. She takes the time to explain and educate you????. Her assessment and treatment of my son's condition was spot on and it worked quickly just as she said it would. I couldn't be happier. If your child is having any dermatological issues go see her! She should give a seminar to the other pediatric dermatologists in south Florida. They could learn a thing or two from her.
    Miramar, Fl — Oct 06, 2017
    About Dr. Latanya Benjamin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417167057
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
    Internship
    • Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
