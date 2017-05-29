Overview

Dr. Latania Akers-White, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Akers-White works at Chippenham Family Medicine in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.