Dr. Latai Grant-Brown, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (3)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Latai Grant-Brown, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Grant-Brown works at EMORY HEALTHCARE (AT12/AT57) in Snellville, GA with other offices in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastside Medical Center
    1700 Medical Way, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 736-2564
  2. 2
    Veeone Medical Group Professional Corporation
    1420 Rocky Ridge Dr Ste 300, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 377-6260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Latai Grant-Brown, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679519573
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant-Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grant-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant-Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

