Overview

Dr. Lata Shridharan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Shridharan works at Natural Pediatrics in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.