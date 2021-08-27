Dr. Lata Shridharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shridharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lata Shridharan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lata Shridharan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Shridharan works at
Locations
-
1
Natural Pediatrics2109 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (972) 618-3547
-
2
Natural Pediatrics2440 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 101, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been coming here for 10 + years. My two boys are teens now. :) Being in healthcare I have seen dozens of providers and I can equivocally say that Dr Shridharan is conservative in prescribing, patient with all our questions and our kids feel relaxed and cared for. Thank you folks at Natural Pediatrics.
About Dr. Lata Shridharan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Marathi, Spanish, Tamil and Urdu
- 1982730735
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- JJ GP of Hosps
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
Dr. Shridharan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shridharan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shridharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Shridharan speaks Hindi, Marathi, Spanish, Tamil and Urdu.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Shridharan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shridharan.
