Dr. Laszlo Toth, MD
Overview
Dr. Laszlo Toth, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Gem City Surgeons at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 233, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laszlo Toth, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Meth Hosp Of Ind
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toth speaks Hungarian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Toth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.