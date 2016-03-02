Overview

Dr. Laszlo Tomaschek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parma Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.