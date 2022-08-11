Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechtler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Medicine of Budapest and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dent Neurologic Group Llp3980 Sheridan Dr Fl 6, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Dr. Metcher has treated me for chronic pain and PTSD in the Cannabis Clinic and I find him highly competent, caring, and a good listener. My transition to the Cannabis clinic allowed me to stop the use of opiates which caused adverse side effects long-term for me. He is so approachable that I would feel comfortable asking him anything I needed or wanted to know about my conditions and treatment. He also allowed my daughter to shadow him when she was a pre-med student which was invaluable to her.
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German and Hungarian
- 1710978598
- Dent Neurologic Institute
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- University of Medicine of Budapest
- Neurology
Dr. Mechtler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mechtler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mechtler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mechtler has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Brain Cancer and Cluster Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mechtler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mechtler speaks German and Hungarian.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mechtler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechtler.
