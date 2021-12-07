Dr. Harmat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laszlo Harmat, DO
Overview
Dr. Laszlo Harmat, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Pain Management, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Dr. Harmat works at
Locations
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-4999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Directions (440) 632-0279Wednesday9:00am -Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties25501 Chagrin Blvd Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (440) 285-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- PreferredOne
- Priority Health
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Carpal tunnel surgery on both hands No problems since surgery Three “trigger finger “ surgeries , no problems after surgery
About Dr. Laszlo Harmat, DO
- Pain Management
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740265917
Education & Certifications
- Lecomt/Niagara Falls Medical Center Program
- Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
