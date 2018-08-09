Dr. Lashon Sturgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lashon Sturgis, MD
Overview
Dr. Lashon Sturgis, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sturgis is an awesome Dr. she is patient and caring and wants the best for all her patients.
About Dr. Lashon Sturgis, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1215342845
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
