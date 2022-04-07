See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Lasandra Barton, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lasandra Barton, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.

Dr. Barton works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northlake Pulmonary Associates
    1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 07, 2022
    This woman is the most caring loving doctor! She has so much compassion for my mother during the most difficult times for all of us! I can’t recommend her enough! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking such good care of my mother! She’s trusts everything you say and the care that you have given her!
    Dana Webster — Apr 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lasandra Barton, MD
    About Dr. Lasandra Barton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699777615
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LA State University Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • La State University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barton works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Barton’s profile.

    Dr. Barton has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

