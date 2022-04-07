Overview

Dr. Lasandra Barton, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Barton works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.