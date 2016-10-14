Dr. Zaputowycz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larysa Zaputowycz, MD
Overview
Dr. Larysa Zaputowycz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
1
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Montvale Office305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 391-0071
3
Paramus office1 W Ridgewood Ave Fl 3, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660
4
Mcrc Physical Therapy LLC1500 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 261-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Zaputowycz for 16 years after being diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis at the age of 42. Dr Zaputowycz took her time in the beginning to accurately diagnose my condition (because it is a difficult disease to discern from other similar autoimmune diseases). She listened to my self diagnosis carefully and took the necessary steps to confirm it. She is patient, listened to me, was very knowledgeable and respectful of my complaints that had nothing to do with RA.
About Dr. Larysa Zaputowycz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1275652208
Education & Certifications
- West Chester Mc
- Mount Vernon Hospital (New York)
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- City University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaputowycz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaputowycz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaputowycz works at
Dr. Zaputowycz speaks Polish and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaputowycz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaputowycz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaputowycz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaputowycz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.