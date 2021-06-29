See All Otolaryngologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Laryn Peterson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (11)
42 years of experience
Dr. Laryn Peterson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.

Dr. Peterson works at OTOLARYNGOLOGY ASSOCIATES LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Otolaryngology Associates LLC
    8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-2277
    Center for Metabolic & Hormonal Disord
    9002 N Meridian St Ste 222, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 844-7059
    1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-2960
    Otolaryngology Associates LLC
    5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 844-7059

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tonsillitis
Treatment frequency



    Jun 29, 2021
    Compassionate and thorough. Really impressed.
    Jun 29, 2021
    About Dr. Laryn Peterson, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterson works at OTOLARYNGOLOGY ASSOCIATES LLC in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Peterson’s profile.

    Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

