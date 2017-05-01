Overview

Dr. Lars Runquist, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Runquist works at Roper Hospital in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.