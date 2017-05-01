Dr. Lars Runquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lars Runquist, MD
Overview
Dr. Lars Runquist, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Runquist works at
Locations
Roper Hospital316 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 723-6111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Coastal Cardiology180 Wingo Way Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 723-6111Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Coastal Cardiology P.A.1033 Saint Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 723-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Runquist and his staff are always friendly to both my wife and I, who've seen him for a few years now. He has always been reassuring and thoroughly explains my symptoms to me in a way that even I can understand. Overall he's a great doctor and I recommend his practice if you live in the area.
About Dr. Lars Runquist, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821054537
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Med U SCar
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runquist has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runquist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Runquist has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Runquist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.