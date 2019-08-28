Overview

Dr. Lars Richardson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Richardson works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Brookline, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.