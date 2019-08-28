Dr. Lars Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lars Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lars Richardson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Richardson works at
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-6155Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
MA Gen Hosp Sprts Mdcn175 Cambridge St Ste 400, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7500
Meeks and Zilberfarb Orthopedics1101 Beacon St Ste 501W, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 232-2663
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Richardson did an arthrolysis of adhesions and a manipulation under anesthesia on my left knee after an initial surgery post knee dislocation (fx of tibial plateau and multiple ligaments ruptured/sprained). I only had a range of motion of 40 degrees 2-1/2 months after the initial trauma surgery and I now have 150 degrees!!! I literally cried after bending it in recovery. He allowed me to use the CPM machine longer than originally ordered and he thoroughly explained (with pictures) how they cleaned all the scarring out of my knee. I am considering having my ACL repaired, and I will definitely be using Dr. Richardson for this surgery as well. SUPER GRATEFUL WITH THE RESULTS!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- Brigham and Women's Hospital Boston
- Harvard Comb Ortho Res Program
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richardson speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.