Dr. Newsome has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lars Newsome, MD
Overview
Dr. Lars Newsome, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Newsome works at
Locations
Anesthesia Service Medical Group3626 Ruffin Rd, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 565-9666
Scripps Memorial Hospital-la Jolla9888 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 565-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Newsome for anesthesia. He is the only physician who has not left me shaking and vomiting after surgery.
About Dr. Lars Newsome, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
- 1811920432
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Critical Care Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newsome accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newsome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newsome works at
Dr. Newsome speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsome. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsome.
