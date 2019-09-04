Overview

Dr. Lars Lundgren, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Karolinska Inst Sch Med.



Dr. Lundgren works at Children's Health Care in Newburyport, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.