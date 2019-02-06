Dr. Lars Freisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lars Freisberg, MD
Dr. Lars Freisberg, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Ryan P Conley Pllc9343 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 949-4577
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
A caring physician who is proficient and listens to his patients.
About Dr. Lars Freisberg, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1659325454
- University of Wisconsin
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin
- Ophthalmology
