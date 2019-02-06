Overview

Dr. Lars Freisberg, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Freisberg works at Tulsa Retina Consultants in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.