Dr. Lars Enevoldsen, MD
Dr. Lars Enevoldsen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They completed their residency with Nat Capital Tng Prog-Georgetown U
Lars P Enevoldsen, MD220 W ORANGEBURG AVE, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 524-6204
Dr. Enevoldsen has been my go to plastic surgeon for over 20 years. I just did a revision in 2022. His staff is friendly flexible, respectful, and always there to answer a question. Dr E. Has always done an amazing job taking care of my physical goals and making sure I was safe. He isn’t the type of doctor to just tell you what you want to hear. He is very well qualified and knows what he is doing. I trusted that he would know what to do to achieve my (reasonable/ safe) goals… and of course he did! I am just as happy with this surgery as I was 20 years ago! My surgery was scheduled for 2 hours. Dr E. Spent 4 hours doing a meticulous surgery that left me looking and feeling beautiful. Im still healing but already I am so grateful for the outcome and time spent. He never cuts corners. My surgery is an example of that. He was surprised with long standing silent ruptures… he spent hrs cleaning ruptures from my body, removing scar tissue, lifting and reshaping. I love my breast again.
About Dr. Lars Enevoldsen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Danish
- 1437356235
- Nat Capital Tng Prog-Georgetown U
- Highland Genl Hosp
- Plastic Surgery
