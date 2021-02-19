Overview

Dr. Larry Zonis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Zonis works at North Scottsdale Podiatry Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.