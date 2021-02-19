Dr. Larry Zonis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zonis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Zonis, DPM
Dr. Larry Zonis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
North Scottsdale Podiatry Group Association9755 N 90th St Ste C120, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 391-9193
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Zonis is highly competent, explains procedures fully, and provides treatment in a caring manner. Glad I found this practice.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1255339909
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Zonis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zonis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zonis has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zonis.
