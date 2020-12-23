Dr. Larry Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Larry Yu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Yu works at
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (888) 392-9510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Southwest8840 W Sunset Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (888) 392-9350
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Yu is an excellent doctor!!!! He is very kind and caring.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1396701652
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center|Wilford Hall Med Center
- David Grant Med Center|David Grant Medical Center - Travis Air Force Base
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
