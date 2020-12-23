Overview

Dr. Larry Yu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.